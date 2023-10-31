The Boilermakers in the pros had another eventful in the NFL this week, including George Karlaftis putting together the best game of his career, Raheem Mostert finding the end zone once again and more. Check out how former Boilermakers did in the NFL this week:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HSyBnZXRzIGhvbWUgYW5kIGdldHMgdGhlIGJhbGwgYmFjayBsYXRl IGluIHRoZSBoYWxmIGZvciB0aGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9DaGllZnM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENoaWVmczwvYT4h IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby90eHdkV1NuM1FPIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vdHh3ZFdTbjNRTzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQdXJkdWUgRm9vdGJh bGwgKEBCb2lsZXJGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9Cb2lsZXJGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcxODc1NzI4MTA0OTg0NjAy Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDI5LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

George Karlaftis: Kansas City Chiefs Karlaftis is coming into his own in his second season with the Chiefs, turning in the best performance of his young career on Sunday. Karlaftis had seven total tackles, with 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble. The second year edge rusher is now up to 6 sacks on the season, tying his rookie year total in just eight games.

Ja'Whaun Bentley: New England Patriots Bentley racked up six tackles for the Patriots in their 31-17 loss to Mostert and the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

Rondale Moore: Arizona Cardinals Moore had a pair of rushing attempts for 11 yards and two catches for 10 yards for the Cardinals, who fell to 1-7 on the year after suffering a fifth straight loss to the Ravens.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZSBqdXN0IGtlZXBzIHNjb3Jpbmcg8J+krzxicj4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2x0Y1RiOURsYUgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9sdGNU YjlEbGFIPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFB1cmR1ZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQEJvaWxl ckZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JvaWxl ckZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzE4NzA2NjE5NDE5MTMyMDkwP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjksIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==