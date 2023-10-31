Boilermakers in the NFL: Week 8 update
The Boilermakers in the pros had another eventful in the NFL this week, including George Karlaftis putting together the best game of his career, Raheem Mostert finding the end zone once again and more.
Check out how former Boilermakers did in the NFL this week:
George Karlaftis: Kansas City Chiefs
Karlaftis is coming into his own in his second season with the Chiefs, turning in the best performance of his young career on Sunday. Karlaftis had seven total tackles, with 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble. The second year edge rusher is now up to 6 sacks on the season, tying his rookie year total in just eight games.
Ja'Whaun Bentley: New England Patriots
Bentley racked up six tackles for the Patriots in their 31-17 loss to Mostert and the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.
Rondale Moore: Arizona Cardinals
Moore had a pair of rushing attempts for 11 yards and two catches for 10 yards for the Cardinals, who fell to 1-7 on the year after suffering a fifth straight loss to the Ravens.
Raheem Mostert: Miami Dolphins
Mostert just keeps finding a way into the end zone, the Dolphins running back scored his 10th touchdown of the year and had 45 rushing yards on 13 carries in Miami's 31-17 win over the Patriots.
Derrick Barnes: Detroit Lions
Barnes had two tackles and forced a fumble in the Lions’ 26-14 bounce back win over the Raiders on Monday Night Football.
Did not play/record stats:
Aidan O'Connell (Raiders)
Brycen Hopkins (Rams)
David Bell (Browns)
Markus Bailey (Bengals)
Charlie Jones (Bengals IR)
Anthony Brown (49ers)
Jalen Graham (49ers)
Payne Durham (Buccaneers)
Zander Horvath (Steelers practice squad)
Cory Trice (Steelers IR)
David Blough (Lions practice squad)
Dennis Kelly (Jets practice squad)