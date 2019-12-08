PDF: Purdue-Northwestern stats

It, again, wasn't pretty, but especially now that Big Ten play has start, Purdue's 58-44 win over Northwestern Sunday in Mackey Arena will do.

Coming off their win over No. 5 Virginia, Purdue endured shooting struggles — shooting 38 percent, 5-of-22 from three — but rode its defense past the Wildcats, who shot 33 percent.

Matt Haarms scored 12 points, Sasha Stefanovic 14 and Jahaad Proctor 10.

More to come ...