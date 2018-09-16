Jeff Brohm isn't interested in filling his players and assistant coaches with words of encouragement.

The Purdue second-year coach knows moral victories isn't going to suddenly turn this 0-3 start around and suddenly make everybody associated with his football program feel better about three losses by a combined eight points.

"I do think we played to win. I do think we played aggressively and I do think they gave us some good effort," Brohm said following the 40-37 loss to Missouri Saturday night. "Unfortunately, we're just not a very good football team right now and I think anybody who watches us play knows that. We've got a lot of work to do."

Brohm also isn't interested in trying to convince fans, boosters and media that the results of this 0-3 start isn't indicative of the execution through losses to Northwestern, Eastern Michigan and Missouri.

"I just want to see our guys come to work next week and understand we'll have another tough opponent that we're going to have to do everything right in order to even have a chance to win," Brohm said.

Brohm's post-game request of the players inside his locker room becomes even more difficult as a third straight undefeated opponent arrives at Ross-Ade Stadium next weekend in the form of Boston College.

"I would hope that the guys in that locker room will realize that although we're 0-3, we've lost by four points, lose by one point and lose by three points and every time we beat ourselves," Purdue quarterback David Blough said. "In any of these games, I know we haven't played great."

Of the 65 schools in a Power 5 Conference, Purdue remains only one of five winless programs through the first three weeks of its schedule. The losing and specifically back-to-back losses on a field goal as time expires would have any outside observer suggesting the confidence of the players experiencing these defeats is shaken.

"It's a huge responsibility because that's my role as a co-captain of this football team to lift this team up, put this burden on my shoulders and make sure we all have the right attitude," senior safety Jacob Thieneman said.