Welcome to Boilermusings, your weekly column of thoughts and feelings for all things Purdue sports. I decided to delay things a day this week because of the MLK Day holiday and because Purdue had a game yesterday on the road. Things are starting to pick up for more sports than just men’s and women’s basketball. Wrestling is in the heart of a brutal Big Ten season. Indoor track & field had a big weekend in Chicago this weekend too.

Also, as always, we have an update on the in-state recruiting commits and targets for basketball.