Never discount winning by double digits in consecutive road games in Big Ten play. In the span of five days Purdue made some huge strides towards repeating as Big Ten champion. By winning at Indiana and Iowa the Boilers now have three road wins in league play halfway through the road slate. It will likely be a big favorite at Michigan and Rutgers as well. Since five road wins is likely enough to be in the conference race to the end, Purdue is in great shape.

That was just one of the Purdue highlights of the weekend. In wrestling, Matt Ramos did it again. There were also highlights in track and tennis.

First, some basketball thoughts