Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.
It was a rough weekend for Purdue when it comes to the Crimson & Gold Cup with Indiana. The Hoosiers grabbed all three points in men’s swimming, women’s swimming, and wrestling. There were some good individual triumphs in those, but team-wise, Purdue struggled. Women’s basketball also narrowly missed a big upset as it lost its sixth straight game.
Let’s begin with some positive news, as a good chunk of Purdue’s roster completed the Delaney Dozen yesterday.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.