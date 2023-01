Welcome to Boilermusings, your weekly column with thoughts and observations about all thing Purdue sports. Yesterday was a bad one for Purdue sports. The men's basketball held on to its No. 1 ranking for the fourth straight week, but for the second straight year it took its first loss of the season thanks to a late three by Rutgers. The football team was blown out by LSU 63-7 in the worst bowl loss in school history. Both events lead off Boilermusings.