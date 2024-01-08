In a critical home game Friday night Purdue took a big step towards repeating as Big Ten champion. While the final minutes were a bit dicey as the Illini tried a furious comeback, it was an impressive win because Purdue was in control throughout much of the night. Purdue may not be in first place at the moment, but it feels like it is in control of the conference after knocking off yet another top 10 team.

Elsewhere in Purdue sports we saw wrestling return to the mats with a dominant home win last Wednesday. The NFL playoffs are also now set with 10 former Purdue players on rosters in at least some form trying to win a Super Bowl ring.

First, some basketball thoughts.