This weekend was one of the busiest of the year for Purdue sports, as seemingly half the athletic department was in action. It was a positive weekend too. Men’s basketball took full control of the Big Ten race, wrestling broke a long losing streak, and the Magali Frezzotti era for softball got off to a positive start. There was also, of course, George Karlaftis, who won his second Super Bowl in as many NFL seasons.

Let’s begin this edition of Boilermusings with the current Big Ten basketball race.