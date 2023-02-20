Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.
Welcome to Boilermusings, my weekly column on thoughts, feelings, and observations across Purdue sports. It has been a while since Purdue has gotten a team Big Ten championship. The last team to bring home a conference title was men’s basketball in 2019, but that same team is very close to another one. On Saturday night Purdue has a chance to wins its record 25th Big Ten championship in men’s basketball. Even better, with yesterday’s win over Ohio State Purdue officially has a winning record over all 13 Big Ten programs:
104-90 vs. Illinois
125-91 vs. Indiana
95-78 vs. Iowa
8-6 vs. Maryland
91-75 vs. Michigan
75-56 vs. Michigan State
109-86 vs. Minnesota
20-6 vs. Nebraska
134-48 vs. Northwestern
93-92 vs. Ohio State
45-13 vs. Penn State
13-6 vs. Rutgers
111-74 vs. Wisconsin
Dreaming of a title kicks off this week’s column.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.