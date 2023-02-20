Welcome to Boilermusings, my weekly column on thoughts, feelings, and observations across Purdue sports. It has been a while since Purdue has gotten a team Big Ten championship. The last team to bring home a conference title was men’s basketball in 2019, but that same team is very close to another one. On Saturday night Purdue has a chance to wins its record 25th Big Ten championship in men’s basketball. Even better, with yesterday’s win over Ohio State Purdue officially has a winning record over all 13 Big Ten programs:

104-90 vs. Illinois

125-91 vs. Indiana

95-78 vs. Iowa

8-6 vs. Maryland

91-75 vs. Michigan

75-56 vs. Michigan State

109-86 vs. Minnesota

20-6 vs. Nebraska

134-48 vs. Northwestern

93-92 vs. Ohio State

45-13 vs. Penn State

13-6 vs. Rutgers

111-74 vs. Wisconsin

Dreaming of a title kicks off this week’s column.