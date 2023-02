Welcome to this week’s Boilermusings, my weekly column on thoughts, feelings, and observations about all Purdue sports. Without a doubt, it was a rough weekend. It is never fun to lose to Indiana in anything. Losing in basketball always hurts just a little but more because of how much it means to the alumni of both schools. It still was not enough to move Purdue from its perch atop the Big Ten or even the AP Poll.

That is where we lead off Boilermusings.