The tournament is here! Purdue wildly overachieved this season and was rewarded with a sweep of the two Big Ten titles and a No. 1 seed. You really cannot ask for much more than that. Now the real tests begins. Purdue is no stranger to tournament heartache, and a No. 1 seed does not guarantee anything, as we well know. Still, let us start off this week’s Boilermusings with an appreciation for what has been accomplished.