No, it is not an April Fool’s. Purdue is in the Final Four and will be playing basketball in April. Even in watching the replay this morning it is still hard to believe that is something that happened.

Obviously, that is the biggest story for Purdue sports right now, but there was a lot going on elsewhere around the Purdue universe this weekend. Baseball had a hard luck weekend at Ohio State. Men’s Tennis took on the No. 1 team in the country and the women’s tennis team faced the No. 2 team. Let’s begin with some baseball new for Boilermusings