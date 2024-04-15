This weekend was the first weekend without Purdue basketball since October. That means an adjustment period is in order. What better way to adjust than to see a team that is possibly steaming towards the NCAA Tournament itself? This weekend was an utterly dominant one for Purdue baseball. The Boilers earned their second straight sweep in Big Ten play and they are now at least on the fringe of NCAA Tourney consideration going into the home stretch of the season.

First, however, it is time to promote a cause that is very close to my heart.

Represent Purdue in the EDSBS Charity Bowl

For the past several years I have been proud to promote the EDSBS Charity Bowl supporting New American Pathways in Atlanta, Georgia. The Bowl is an annual fundraising contest staged by the EDSBS Extended Universe in aid of New American Pathways (@newampaths), a full-service refugee resettlement nonprofit based in Atlanta:

Once the launch has been announced, hit the splash page and navigate to the dropdown menu. You will see a long list of schools with football teams. Select the team you want to compete under, and type in your donation amount. By tradition, donations are typically made in the form of a football score or statistic that has sentimental value to the donor. $70.33, for example, in memory of West Virginia’s infamous Orange Bowl romp over Clemson, or $26.28, to honor Barry Sanders’ world-beating single-season rushing record. At the end of the week, the school with the highest donation total will be declared the winner.

Some suggestions for Purdue-centric donation ideas:

$35.31 – For the score of the most recent Old Oaken Bucket game.

$16,074 – A dollar for every day of Purdue’s now defunct Final Four drought.

$80.50 – A penny for every day since Indiana last played in a Final Four (as for today, Monday, April 15).

$25.16 – A penny for every point scored by Zach Edey.

Of course, you can get creative as well. The point is that this is a very good cause I am happy to promote. Purdue is usually in the top 30 of schools and last year it generated over $4,000 in the bowl. The winner will be Michigan again. They are inevitable and they normally run up the score each year, but we can help crack $1 million for the first time ever.

The link is now live, so go and help out a good cause!