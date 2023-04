Welcome to Boilermusings this week. We’re in the annual slowdown period for the year, which is a good thing because, for the first time in the three years since this whole mess started, I came down with COVID on Thursday. That has limited our podcasting with Casey traveling, Jace also down with illness, and Kyle parenting, but I can still come to you with a good Boilermusings to catch up on spring sports. Let’s begin with the greatness of Zach Edey, however.