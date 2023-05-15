It is something I am very proud to promote and it falls in with college sports because it is based on their college football podcast, theShutdown Fullcast. The premise is that you donate an amount for your school with the dollar amount based on something like a score vs. a rival. For example: If you want to donate for Purdue in honor of the last Bucket game you can donate $30.16 since Purdue won it 30-16. You can also donate $76.42 for Purdue’s all-time lead in the series. It is a way to help out a great cause while having some fun, because what is college sports fandom without spite. They keep track of each school's donations and last year more than 400 schools were represented. You can chose to do a one-time donation or set up a monthly donation that will be collected over the course of a year.

Last year Purdue finished in the top 25 with $7,001 donated in its name over the course of the week. That was just a small amount of the near $850,000 raised last year overall. This year the stretch goal is $1 million to get Spencer to play an 18 hole round of golf in giant JNCO jeans. Let’s keep Purdue in the top 25.

For the full FAQ follow Holly’s thread here. Here is the link to donate, and I will prime the pump with a monthly donation of $30.16 because the Bucket is where it belongs. Thank you to Indiana for their meaningless TD as time expired to give us six more cents.

EDSBSCHARITYBOWL.COM