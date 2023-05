The spring sports season is beginning to wind down. Both tennis teams have seen their seasons come to an end and this weekend softball wrapped up. It’s almost the dead zone, but there never truly is a dead zone as long as there is recruiting to talk about. In the past few weeks Ryan Walters has been scouring the transfer portal to completely remake the team. The transfer portal is now a way of life, and it is nice to see that coach Walters is taking advantage.