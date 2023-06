Boilermusings is back this week! I was out of town on vacation last week, so Casey, Jace, and Kyle continued to do a bang up job with coverage. That was especially true with the Zach Edey news. Let’s lead off with that.

Expectations

Before the 2021-22 season Purdue had high expectations. It began the year in the top 10 with a projected lottery pick and pretty much the entire roster back. The expectations were a Big Ten championship and deep tournament run. At the time I said they were the highest expectations ever, and even though Purdue received its first ever No. 1 ranking it ended up as a somewhat disappointing year with no hardware.