This weekend was the beginning of the Purdue sports season, as Purdue soccer played its first two matches of the year. Volleyball also had its final scrimmage and found out that it ranked 16th in the preseason poll. That is a good start, as the top 16 seeds in the NCAA Tournament get to play their first two matches at home. While their respective teams are not in season, we have some updates on baseball and men’s golf as well.

But first, some thoughts on Men’s basketball.