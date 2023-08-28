Football week is finally here and with it is the excitement of a new coaching staff. Every team in college football enters the season with questions, but Purdue seems to have a few extra this year. There are a lot of new faces on both sides of the ball that have potential, but we’re not quite sure how well things will fit together. Combined with the schedule Purdue must face, there are pretty much no certainties. Some final offseason thoughts begin this week’s Boilermusings.