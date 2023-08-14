Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.
With sports starting back up this week that means the return of Boilermusings. Most sports begin on Labor Day weekend, as that is a big opening weekend for football, cross country, and fall golf. Women’s soccer is already underway with a pair of exhibitions, while volleyball starts August 25th after another scrimmage this coming weekend.
The biggest news of the weekend, however, was the enshrinement of Gene Keady into the National Basketball Hall of Fame.
Gene’s Career Achievement
There are very few constants anymore in college sports. In fact, as of this writing the Big Ten is slated to have 18 schools next year, but that may change by the end of the day. Purdue and its association with Gene Keady, however, is timeless.
