With sports starting back up this week that means the return of Boilermusings. Most sports begin on Labor Day weekend, as that is a big opening weekend for football, cross country, and fall golf. Women’s soccer is already underway with a pair of exhibitions, while volleyball starts August 25th after another scrimmage this coming weekend.

The biggest news of the weekend, however, was the enshrinement of Gene Keady into the National Basketball Hall of Fame.