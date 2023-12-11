It was a mostly light weekend for Purdue outside of the major sports we cover here. It understandable considering this week is finals week. We saw volleyball wrap up its season, women’s basketball begin Big Ten play, and men’s basketball pick up another high quality win on a neutral floor. The only other sport in action was indoor track & field, which began its season with the Edmonds-Wilt Invitational in Lambert Fieldhouse. That makes this edition of Boilermusings more editorial based, but good nonetheless.