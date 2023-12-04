It is transfer portal day. The end of the college football season means the doors to the transfer portal are wide open. By my very unofficial count Purdue has at least nine open scholarships as the portal opens if you count every member of the 2024 recruiting class as locked down. The actual number is probably closer to 15 if I had to give a rough guess. Purdue will be very active today, but that is the nature of college football in 2023. Jace will have the situation on lockdown throughout the day as offensive line, running back, and wide receiver look to be major priorities.

As for the rest of Boilermusings, let’s begin with men’s basketball, who returns home tonight to face Iowa.