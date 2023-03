It is a somber Boilermusings today. How can it not be somber after Purdue just suffered the worst NCAA Tournament defeat of all-time? The Purdue basketball program is going to have to sit in this for a long time. The only other team to lose to a 16 seed went on to win the whole thing the next year, and that might be the only thing that can redeem the program after this loss. While the rest of Boilermusings will have some more positive news, let’s start with my post mortem on the season.