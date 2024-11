Happy Veteran’s Day, everyone. To those who have served, thank you for your service. It is very much appreciated.

This weekend was one of blowouts for Purdue sports, and the Boilermakers were not on the good end. Football was shutout by a top 5 team again. Notre Dame came to West Lafayette and blew Purdue out in another sport with women’s basketball.

The biggest news, of course, is the injury news regarding Daniel Jacobsen. He will lead off this edition of Boilermusings.