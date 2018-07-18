Q&A with H.S. coach: Sulaiman Kpaka
Over the next few weeks, GoldandBlack.com will role out interviews from the coaches of 2019 recruiting class. In this one we caught up with Sulaiman Kpaka's coach Tony Tademy to talk about what kind of talent Purdue is getting in Kpaka (K is silent). At 6-foot, 3-inch, 230-pound defensive end from Grand Prairie, Texas, Kapka is an intriguing 3-star prospect for Tademy to coach one more season. Talk about it in our premium message board.
GoldandBlack.com: What kind of player is Purdue getting when he arrives on campus next summer?
Tademy: “Purdue is getting a real good player. Obviously, right? You don’t get 19-20 Division offers if you’re not supremely talented but here’s specifically what they’re getting: A kid that leads by example and not with his mouth or his Twitter page stuff. They’re getting a kid with tremendous ability already but one where the potential is still untapped in my opinion. They’re getting a player who can play outside for us right now but could get bigger and play an inside-out combination throughout three downs. Who knows what he’s capable of?”
GoldandBlack.com: "It would seem like he’s not going to be out of place with the immediate competition he’ll face in the Big Ten Conference after playing in a competitive division of Texas high school football, right?
Tademy: “Of course. Now, again, who knows what will happen at first when he’s met with challenges as a true freshman in his first preseason camp. However, yes we play in a competitive league and he’s seen Division 1 prospects across from him often since he’s been here.”
