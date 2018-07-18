GoldandBlack.com: What kind of player is Purdue getting when he arrives on campus next summer?

Tademy: “Purdue is getting a real good player. Obviously, right? You don’t get 19-20 Division offers if you’re not supremely talented but here’s specifically what they’re getting: A kid that leads by example and not with his mouth or his Twitter page stuff. They’re getting a kid with tremendous ability already but one where the potential is still untapped in my opinion. They’re getting a player who can play outside for us right now but could get bigger and play an inside-out combination throughout three downs. Who knows what he’s capable of?”

GoldandBlack.com: "It would seem like he’s not going to be out of place with the immediate competition he’ll face in the Big Ten Conference after playing in a competitive division of Texas high school football, right?

Tademy: “Of course. Now, again, who knows what will happen at first when he’s met with challenges as a true freshman in his first preseason camp. However, yes we play in a competitive league and he’s seen Division 1 prospects across from him often since he’s been here.”