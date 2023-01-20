Boilers Tracks Show: Rapheal Davis Shares Who Is Purdue's X-Factor In 2023
A brand new episode of the Boiler Tracks Show with Big Ten Network basketball analyst, former Purdue guard and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Rapheal Davis.
Rapheal joins the show to share his thoughts on
- Purdue basketball's 18-1 start and expectations for the rest of the season
- Freshman Fletcher Loyer turning into an All-Big Ten level player.
- Caleb Furst being the biggest "X-Factor" for the Boilermakers' success.
- What Brandon Newman, Ethan Morton and David Jenkins Jr. need to provide off the bench.
- Whether or not this is Matt Painter and Purdue's year to break through with a Final Four appearance.
- How NIL is impacting college basketball and the Big Ten race.
- Much more.
