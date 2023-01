Purdue picked up another transfer Saturday after former Bowling Green offensive lineman Jalen Grant committed to Purdue.

Grant comes to Purdue with a lot of experience during his college career. The 6-3, 285 pound lineman started 27 games for the Bowling Green over three seasons. He has also moved around across the offensive line, starting 12 games at center and 15 at left guard.

Purdue lost starting left guard Spencer Holstege to UCLA in the transfer portal last month, but could now have his replacement.

Grant’s ability to play center could also come into play if Gus Hartwig is not available to begin the season. Josh Kaltenberger started in Hartwig’s place last season and would be in consideration as well.