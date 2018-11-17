In the first overtime game of the season, the Boilermakers lost their 13th straight game to Wisconsin in triple overtime Saturday.

The 47-44 loss means Purdue will still need a win next weekend to earn bowl eligibility. Purdue lost its third game in its last four ties despite holding a 27-13 lead in the fourth quarter.

Wisconsin tailback Jonathan Taylor, who came in as the nation's leading rusher, finished with a career-high 321 yards on 33 carries and three touchdowns. Taylor had the game-winning score in the third overtime as he broke several tackles on his way to a 17-yard score. Both teams traded touchdowns in the first two overtime periods.

In his last game at Ross-Ade Stadium, David Blough finished with 386 passing yards and four touchdowns. Purdue's fifth-year senior signal caller got the home team on the scoreboard first with a 18-yard screen pass to D.J. Knox for the touchdown. David Blough is the first Boilermakers quarterback to throw for over 300 yards versus a Wisconsin team since Kyle Orton finished with 411 in 2003. The 26-23 win 15 years ago in Madison was the Boilermakers last victory over Wisconsin. Blough's 12th career 300-yard passing game tied him with Curtis Painter for second all-time in school history.

Wisconsin (7-5 5-4) took its first lead of the game in the third quarter as a 80-yard touchdown scamper by Jonathan Taylor on the first play of the second half was followed up by a field goal drive. However, Purdue (5-6, 4-4) ended the third quarter on back-to-back touchdown drives to regain a two-score advantage.

The Badgers scored touchdowns on back-to-back drives via passes to receiver Danny Davis to tie the game at 27 with just under two minutes to go.

However, Wisconsin's offense was held back for three quarter by the injury of junior quarterback Alex Hornibrook. For the second straight game, Hornibrook failed to make the road trip with the team due to his concussion symptoms. Jack Coan didn't make critical mistakes but was inefficient in the pass game until the fourth quarter.

Purdue receiver Rondale Moore also found the end zone twice including in overtime and on a 46-yard touchdown reception that included a highlight-reel spin move on the way to his ninth score of the season. Moore topped the 1,000-yard mark for the season on his 90th catch of the 2018 campaign.

The senior tailback duo of D.J. Knox and Markell Jones accounted for two total touchdowns and over 100 all-purpose yards. Purdue honored 24 senior players Saturday in their last game at Ross-Ade Stadium.

For the second straight season, Purdue will arrive next week in Bloomington for the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket game needing a win in the rivalry game to qualify for a postseason bowl.