Allen, who re-entered the transfer portal last month, will team up with all of his former Boilermaker coaches and a few former teammates.

When he entered the portal the first time, he received the majority of his interest from Ole Miss. This time around, his recruitment has been a bit quieter, but he will land with familiar faces and actually be closer to home.

Allen will have four years of eligibility left and will presumably compete for the backup job behind Jack Plummer, another former Boilermaker.