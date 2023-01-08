Per a source, freshman quarterback Brady Allen plans to withdraw from the NCAA transfer portal and return to Purdue.

Allen entered the transfer portal in late December, on the same day that former Texas quarterback Hudson Card announced his commitment to the Boilermakers. Allen reportedly had interest from Washington and Ole Miss among many other schools.

The Fort Branch, Indiana native is the second-highest rated quarterback recruit in Purdue history, behind only Kyle Orton.

Purdue's quarterback room now consists of Hudson Card, Brady Allen, Michael Alaimo and incoming freshman Ryan Browne heading into spring practices, which start in less than two months.

As Card presumably becomes the starter next fall, Allen will be in competition with Alaimo for the main backup at the quarterback position.