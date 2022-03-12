Breakdown: Purdue's Big Ten Tournament win over Michigan State

INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue's off to the finals at the Big Ten Tournament, as the Boilermakers' 69-61 win over Michigan State Saturday afternoon set up Sunday's championship tilt with Iowa at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Last time these two teams met, Michigan State stuck to its traditional model against Purdue and went almost exclusively one on one defensively against Zach Edey and Trevion Williams.

This time, the Boilermakers figured the Spartans might try something different, even though they won that prior meeting in East Lansing, thanks to 17 Purdue turnovers and a game-winner by Tyson Walker.

"We were ready for it," guard Eric Hunter said, "because we figured they'd switch some things up, just like we switched some things up."

When the moment came, Purdue was ready.

Trevion Williams found Hunter — his classmate and old roommate, with whom he's always shared a measure of synergy — for a pair of weak-side three-pointers during the game's decisive swing, moments after the Spartans had cut a double-digit deficit down to just one with 5:42 left to play.

This is what Williams has always preferred. As much as he relishes scoring against single coverage when it presents itself, he's always held a special affinity for the assist.

"He's the only big guy I've ever coached that actually likes being double teamed," Coach Matt Painter joked.

Hunter's back-to-back triples were the first two of the three assists Williams dealt him in the game's final six minutes, and part of a dominant stretch for the senior big man, complementing a 22-point game from Jaden Ivey, who's played really well at the Big Ten Tournament.

After the second Hunter three, Williams was fouled, made the first, and missed the second, but chased the loose ball to the point that Purdue wound up keeping possession. On that extra possession, Williams hit Hunter for a layup.

Williams contributed in some form to 13 Purdue points in the final five-and-a-half minutes, as Purdue closed out another rough-and-tumble Big Ten win.

"We've been in close games and we've lost some and we've won some," said Williams, who finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists. "At some point, you've got to figure it out. Down the stretch for us, obviously it came down to not turning the ball over, taking care of it. But those little things, boxing out, making free throws at the end of the game, whatever the case may be, just doing those little things to help us get over the hump."

The past two days for Purdue have represented growth, it's appeared.

Or not.

"The growth happened in some of the other games, the ones we've lost, because we kind of learned from those," Hunter said. "The past two days, we've communicated better and talked about, 'This is the time where we usually give it up.' But we just locked in and Jaden was great the past two days.

"I just keep telling him, 'Keep doing that.'"