This time, an 18-point late-first-half lead went by the wayside and the Boilermakers were outscored 40-17 after halftime en route to a 65-55 Gavitt Games loss at Marquette.

MILWAUKEE — For the second time in as many games, Purdue put itself in position to win, and for the second time in as many games, it didn't.

Simple, if you listen to Matt Painter: "We blew the game."

To that end, Purdue's coach was punctuating the reality that the Boilermakers were 9-of-21 at the foul line, let slip countless opportunities at the rim, and simply should have been ahead by more than the 13 that stood as the halftime margin.

"We should be up 20 at halftime," Painter said. "We should have had the game at a distance."

That wasn't the case, however, so Purdue went into the locker room up a little more than a dozen.

Starting second halves has not been Purdue's strength, starting with its private scrimmage against Providence, and certainly including its loss this past weekend to Texas.

"We're in (the locker room) talking, that, 'This can't happen again,'" center Matt Haarms said of Purdue's halftime gathering. "Every game we've played we come out and the other team just has more than we have.

"We've got to do something about it. We can't keep coming out flat."

As good as Purdue was in the first half, defensively and on the glass, and in its defensive effort against Marquette star Markus Howard, the script was flipped after halftime.

The Golden Eagles turned the tables on the glass. After being outrebounded by 11 in the opening 20 minutes, Marquette won the glass by 10 in the final 20.

While Purdue did about the best it could have hoped for against Howard, despite premier defender Nojel Eastern's worst-case-scenario-type foul trouble, no other Golden Eagle did much in the first half. In the second, Kobe McEwen — the transfer from Utah State — carried Marquette, finishing with 23 points, and Howard's supporting cast won the game while he finished with a paltry-by-his-standards 18.

Purdue's offense ground to a halt when it mattered most, as it closed the game on an 0-for-8 shooting streak. The Boilermakers were 5-of-25 from the floor in the second half, seeing Marquette's 30-percent first-half shooting and raising it a 20-percent second-half clip.

It might not have mattered as much had Purdue not shot 9-of-21 at the foul line, including three missed one-and-one front ends.

Again, though, the downward slide began for Purdue again as soon as it came out of the locker room in the second half.

They'd just gotten done talking about the issue, too.

"We just have to be men of our word, and do it," guard Eric Hunter said. "Come out and play hard and focus on the right things even when we're not making shots."