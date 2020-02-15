That point was especially apparent in Columbus, as many of Purdue's road demons from prior to its wins at Northwestern and Indiana persisted.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Matt Painter pointed out Saturday afternoon, following his Purdue team's 68-52 loss at Ohio State, that a team's "shortcomings never go away," that they can be overcome, sometimes over a sustained period, but they're never really done away with.

More of the same that's plagued Purdue away from Mackey Arena this season, starting with a lackluster start.

Before six minutes had passed, the Boilermakers were down nine — an 8-0 Ohio State run would later push it to a dozen in the first half — as Purdue struggled to score, the Buckeyes (the No. 1 three-point shooting team in the Big Ten) made five of their first seven triples and both teams turned the ball over too much.

This has been Purdue's dubious M.O. on the road, early deficits, and this Saturday, the Boilermakers' win last Saturday at IU was made to look more like the exception than the rule.

"We talk about it all the time, that we can't come out and be flat for the first five to 10 minutes," senior Evan Boudreaux said. "We have to play those first few minutes like it's a 60-60 game with 30 seconds left, because if we set the tone, we execute, we set screens and we play the way we know we're capable of playing the first couple minutes, it's really tough on teams. That's what we have to be consistent with.

"It's got to be everybody. We can't worry about missing shots. Everybody's going to make mistakes. It's just being able to brush stuff off and do little things like setting good screens, getting your teammates open, being aggressive and taking shots when they come to you. We don't have anybody in our locker room who's selfish or isn't thinking about winning. We just have to be able to overcome adversity early. ... We have to be able to pick our heads up and grind out wins."

Consistent with that road M.O., however, Purdue did give itself opportunities.

Inside 10-and-a-half minutes, Ohio State bobbled the ball, Eric Hunter stole it and went the other way for a transition score that cut a 16-point Buckeye lead down to nine.

On Purdue's next four possessions, Nojel Eastern accounted for two of Purdue's three turnovers in that span and missed a jump shot.

"That's the one thing when you're down: You're fighting to get close," Painter said. "You want to fight to win the game, but if you're not close, you're not going to put yourself in that position. You're still not even in that mode. You're in a long-three-possession game, at nine points.

"There, you have to give yourself a chance, and we just don't give ourselves a chance. You just can't have those empty possessions."

Such things were Purdue's undoing.

The Boilermakers shot only 35 percent, turned the ball over 16 times and missed with maddening frequency again at the rim, in the paint or off open threes generated from getting the ball into the paint. Big men Trevion Williams and Matt Haarms were a combined 3-of-10 for 10 points and Purdue collectively was 4-of-20 from three-point range.

Painter often cites his team's difficulty playing through such offensive shortcomings.

That shortcoming, though, was only part of the problem offensively on this day.

"Early on, I thought the execution was good," guard Eric Hunter said, "but myself and some other people had too many turnovers, so there was no way we could execute. We kept giving them the ball."