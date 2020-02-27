After a potentially season-marring downturn of late, the Boilermakers got well — for one night, at least — Thursday evening, completing a two-game regular season sweep of Indiana and running their win streak in the series to seven with a 57-49 win.

Purdue's win streak over Indiana hits seven while its losing streak stops at four.

This is what Nojel Eastern does.

With the first half running out, and Indiana looking to capitalize on a chance to score last in a half in which it didn't score much, Purdue's pre-eminent perimeter defender badgers IU guard Al Durham and almost took the ball from him.

Juggling the ball still, Durham dribbled some more, and finally lost it, into the hands of the streaking Eric Hunter.

"I knew I had enough time to do a little something," Hunter said.

The sophomore surged to the opposite end of the floor for the one-handed dunk that sent Mackey Arena into delirium and Purdue into the locker room up 29-20 in a game where a nine-point lead may as well have been 20.

It was another Purdue-IU rock-fight — Indiana shot 25.4 percent, its lowest percentage in a game since January of 2014 — and the crowd in that moment understood every point mattered.

Turned out they didn't quite as much, because to open the second half, Indiana failed to score until more than six-and-a-half minutes had passed and Purdue had opened on an Evan Boudreaux-fueled 7-0 run to open a 16-point lead. The home team then proceeded to miss a series of threes that might have blown the game wide open and middled just enough on offense to endure some anxious moments once Indiana found ways to finally put the ball through the net.

Between the final minute of the first half and first six-and-a-half of the second, Purdue scored 13 consecutive points, accounting for more than 12 percent of the game's scoring unanswered.

"Any time you can put a stretch together scoring in a game like this, it's going to benefit you," Coach Matt Painter said. "I thought their inability to score to start the second half and our ability to increase the lead at the end of the first half was big, especially how we played the last four or five minutes of the game."

There were the nervous moments.

A five-point Indiana possession — a free throw, plus a flagrant foul on the rebound, plus two more free throws, followed by a bucket — got the Hoosiers within eight with 4:08 left and left the crowd squirming as the Boilermakers rode an offensive swoon.

Soon after, Race Thompson cut Purdue's lead down to six.

After the under-four media timeout, though, Sasha Stefanovic fed Trevion Williams one-on-one on De'Ron Davis, the lane wide open, and Williams took two dribbles then swished a righty hook.

Purdue made 6-of-7 from the foul line in the final 42 seconds to close out the regular season sweep of the Hoosiers and win In Mackey Arena for the first time since Feb. 5.