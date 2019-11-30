The Boilermakers now draw Florida State — a winner over Tennessee — at 7 p.m. ET Saturday evening.

NICEVILLE, Fla. — It was less than aesthetically pleasing, shall we say, but Purdue didn't care much as it emptied Its bench in celebration as the final buzzer sounded on its 59-56 win over 20th-ranked VCU Friday night at the Emerald Coast Classic, the Boilermakers' first quality win of the season.

This wasn't pretty, hideous at times actually, as Purdue won despite opening the game 5-of-18 from the floor, and finishing with 18 turnovers, enduring nearly game-turning dry spells offensively in the second half.

The good news for Purdue in a game that featured 46 fouls and nearly 40 turnovers: It forced 21 turnovers, outrebounded the Rams and made just even free throws to get by.

"That's kind of the definition of winning ugly right there," senior Evan Boudreaux said. "We'e not going to make our shots all the time or be perfect on the offensive end, but if we can win ugly, we can win a lot of games."

It seemed significant.

It wasn't all that long ago that Matt Painter stopped just short of calling his team soft after a loss at Marquette in which an 18-point first half lead went down the drain.

The coach cited his team's lack of "fight" and need for "toughness" in all its forms..

Those things are hard to quantify or measure, but Purdue wouldn't have won Friday night's rockfight without them in some form.

"I think we always had It," senior Jahaad Proctor said. "(Marquette) was just on us. We had to come together as a team. We were playing a little too lax. When you have a target on your back you have to have an edge. ... We came together and told each other we had to have that toughness."

It wasn't exactly a straight line to victory, though.

After VCU cut a three-point Purdue lead to two — Marcus Santos-Silva missed three of four foul shots in the final 1:16 — Proctor lost the ball off his foot at the end of an offensive possession that didn't click, and VCU took possession with a chance to tie or reclaim the lead.

With 19 seconds left, Marcus Evans drove past Nojel Eastern, but Evan Boudreaux came off In help-side defense, absorbed contact Initiated by Evans, and the ball went out of bounds.

After Proctor made one of two free throws, De'Riante Jenkins' good look on a game-tying pull-up three missed, and the Boilermakers exhaled.