Jeff Brohm says he had two priorities when he found out why Jacob Thieneman was in the emergency room and admitted to the hospital.

Following Thieneman's staph infection diagnosis, Brohm became immediately concerned with the health of his senior co-captain and at the same time, the health of the other 104 players on the Purdue roster.

"I've probably asked multiple and when I say multiple, I mean 10-plus people, about the matter. We've looked into it and addressed it," Brohm said about any possible contamination in the locker room or training room of the football facility. "I don't think (having it be contagious) that's an issue."

As a former player, Brohm said Thursday he's been part of teams at the college and professional level where the entire locker room "had to go on medication and nothing became of it" in a response to a possible MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) scare. In 2013, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then under head coach Greg Schiano, had three players diagnosed with a MRSA staph infection and had to bring in outside experts and personnel to decontaminate the locker room area.

"I'm not an expert on it but I've asked multiple times and we'll take the necessary precautions to make sure that we keep everything clean and sterile," Brohm said. "I think it has been addressed. I trust their opinions."

Brennan Thieneman, Jacob's younger brother who will likely be the starting strong safety for the second straight game, said on Wednesday that doctors at the hospital were still unsure how Jacob Thieneman obtained the staph infection, but believed it occurred via an open wound somewhere else on his body.

"This is the first time he's ever had something like this happen," Brennan Thieneman said. ""It was a big adjustment for me because one day his shoulder just wasn't feeling well and hurting and we all thought he'd be out for a practice or two and next thing I know he's going to the emergency room."