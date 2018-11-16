Brohm believes Thieneman's staph infection won't spread to team
Jeff Brohm says he had two priorities when he found out why Jacob Thieneman was in the emergency room and admitted to the hospital.
Following Thieneman's staph infection diagnosis, Brohm became immediately concerned with the health of his senior co-captain and at the same time, the health of the other 104 players on the Purdue roster.
"I've probably asked multiple and when I say multiple, I mean 10-plus people, about the matter. We've looked into it and addressed it," Brohm said about any possible contamination in the locker room or training room of the football facility. "I don't think (having it be contagious) that's an issue."
As a former player, Brohm said Thursday he's been part of teams at the college and professional level where the entire locker room "had to go on medication and nothing became of it" in a response to a possible MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) scare. In 2013, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then under head coach Greg Schiano, had three players diagnosed with a MRSA staph infection and had to bring in outside experts and personnel to decontaminate the locker room area.
"I'm not an expert on it but I've asked multiple times and we'll take the necessary precautions to make sure that we keep everything clean and sterile," Brohm said. "I think it has been addressed. I trust their opinions."
Brennan Thieneman, Jacob's younger brother who will likely be the starting strong safety for the second straight game, said on Wednesday that doctors at the hospital were still unsure how Jacob Thieneman obtained the staph infection, but believed it occurred via an open wound somewhere else on his body.
"This is the first time he's ever had something like this happen," Brennan Thieneman said. ""It was a big adjustment for me because one day his shoulder just wasn't feeling well and hurting and we all thought he'd be out for a practice or two and next thing I know he's going to the emergency room."
Jacob Thieneman was released from the hospital Wednesday and attended Purdue's indoor practice session the following day in street clothes. Thieneman's ability to be present with his teammates, even in the form of a spectator, was a far departure from where he was health-wise last week when he was immediately admitted to the hospital with the serious infection.
"Jacob was actually out here at practice today and it's great to see him. Like we said, he was in the hospital for quite a long time. He had a shoulder issue and he got sick and more sick than you normally do with it," Brohm said. "Luckily, we got him to the hospital. Had they (the medical team) not gone into the shoulder and found out more, he might have been in serious jeopardy right now."
Brohm was encouraged at the possibility that the senior safety would be able to participate in the pre-game festivities before the Senior Day contest against Wisconsin Saturday.
"They found (the staph infection) and he's over the hump," Brohm said. "He's got to wear a PICC (peripherally inserted central catheter) line for a week or two to make sure he's getting antibiotics and hopefully he'll be okay,"
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.