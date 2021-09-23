Brohm: David Bell 'still working through concussion protocol'

The status of David Bell remains murky.

That was the big news that Purdue coach Jeff Brohm delivered after practice on Thursday. "Still working through concussion protocol,” said Brohm. “It’ll be a game-time decision.” Bell took a big hit from star Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton in last week’s game that saw Bell get carted off the field. On Monday, Brohm said his star junior receiver was in concussion protocol. And, Bell remains there, as the Boilermakers put the final touches on preparations for Saturday’s Big Ten opener vs. Illinois in Ross-Ade Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET. With Bell’s status up in the air and fellow wideout Mershawn Rice out with a foot injury suffered at Notre Dame, Purdue will turn to junior Milton Wright, junior Broc Thompson, sophomore TJ Sheffield and super senior Jackson Anthrop to be primary wideouts. Redshirt freshmen Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen and Collin Sullivan also could see increased roles on the outside, with true freshman Deion Burks in the slot.

Plummer's good week of practice

Brohm said after the loss at Notre Dame and on Monday that Jack Plummer is still the No. 1 quarterback, even after he was replaced midway in the fourth quarter in South Bend by Aidan O'Connell. “Jack’s had a good week of practice,” said Brohm. “He's a good leader on our team. We sat down this week and watched a little extra film together. Just some small things that every quarterback has to continue to improve upon. Just standing in that pocket til the last minute, being able to deliver the ball up the field on the intermediate routes, not flinching when something's coming at you, and then having that fine balance of if pressure does get in there too fast, you've got to escape right away and go make a play." Plummer completed 25-of-36 passes for 187 yards and a TD vs. the Fighting Irish. O'Connell connected on 11-of-18 passes for 104 yards and two interceptions off tipped balls. Plummer is hitting 72 percent of his passes in 2021 for 745 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions. The junior is the fifth-rated quarterback in the Big Ten. “He's got to get back, step up and throw that ball with velocity and conviction," said Brohm. "If it’s not there, he has to get out and scramble and go run and make a play, be decisive with it. He's done a good job. Could he play better? Sure he could play better, and all of us can do better." The focus of the offense this week: execution and precision. "On everything we do," said Brohm, "because I don't think we were definitely up to par on that this past game on the offensive side of the ball."

What's up with the punting?

Purdue was plagued by inconsistent punting last week at Notre Dame, as Jack Ansell and Brendan Cropsey each took turns. Ansell first three punts at Notre Dame were 46, 26 and 28 yards. The staff had seen enough and sent out Cropsey, who boomed it 56 yards but had his issues, too. The two shared punting chores in the second half. This week, the two battled in practice. “Our punters have had a good week of practice,” said Brohm. “Up to this point, we've had good practices. We just haven't carried over to the game. So, we've got to make sure to do that. We've met with both punters and tried to figure out how can we help them carry over what we've seen in practice to the game field. "We’re hopefully that happens this week. I think Jack's had a good week of practice. Cropsey’s right behind him. And both will be available to go. But I'm anticipating Jack punting the football well and we're gonna need him to do that.”

Mitchell Fineran coming back?

Purdue kicker Mitchell Fineran said on Jeff Brohm's radio show on Wednesday that he was coming back for an extra year of eligibility .

"It's always our plan for them to play as long as they want," said Brohm. "And definitely, he's kicking well. So, we’d love to have him as long as he wants. At the end of the year, we’ll evaluate things and go from there. But we'd love to have him.

"He’s been a great addition. He's a great teammate, he's worked extremely hard. Through three games, he’s kicked it very well. So, we’re hopeful that he just continues to do what he does, kick with confidence and scores points for us.” Fineran has hit all five of his field-goal attempts in 2021 and all 11 of his PATs after transferring from FCS Samford.



Latest on Sampson James