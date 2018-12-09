Jeff Brohm was introduced perfectly by the master of ceremonies at the Purdue football banquet.

"I want to bring on a man who is finishing his second season as the head coach at Purdue and we're darn happy he'll be here for a third, Jeff Brohm," Purdue's master of ceremonies Mike Piggott said.

In a lot of ways, Purdue's football banquet Sunday afternoon split time between honoring the departing seniors but also honoring the return of Brohm as well. Brohm entertained a well-publicized head coaching offer from Louisville before declining the opportunity to stay at Purdue, a decision he made public just 10 days ago. Much like he did during the weeks of rumors and speculation he would be leaving for his alma mater, Brohm used the banquet to talk about the future of the Purdue program with him at the helm.

During his introductory speech, Brohm described the 2018 season that included a 0-3 start but also three wins against ranked opponents as "a learning experience" for future seasons.

"All the small things are the things that matter and I think we've made strides so because of that, we've had the chance to beat good football teams," Brohm said. "We didn't quite get over the hump (in all games) but we're getting closer. Each and every year, are guys are finding ways to inch our way up the ladder."

Purdue will now turn its focus to the Music City Bowl where they'll play Auburn in Nashville on Dec. 28 in the program's second straight bowl berth.

Purdue honored its 26 seniors during the banquet and the event also included seniors Antonio Blackmon, Jacob Thieneman, Isaac Zico and David Blough address the audience Blough, a senior co-captain who started the final 11 games of the season after being named the backup in fall camp, was given the honor of placing the engraved 'P' on the chain of the Old Oaken Bucket symbolizing another win over Indiana in the rivalry game.

"I think there are many people in this room today that once they leave here will impact change in much bigger ways than a football team," Blough said Sunday. "They are going to lead businesses, be great husbands and great fathers and that's what I'm most proud of being a part of these last five years."

For the second straight year, Purdue's coaches will wait to name the team's most valuable player for the 2018 campaign at the spring game. Yet, the following players were honored with awards Sunday afternoon: Red Mackey Award: Blough; Noble Kizer (academic/GPA): Joe Schopper and Jacob Thieneman; Leonard Wilson (unselfishness): Kirk Barron and D.J. Knox, Pop Doan (best performances in Indiana game): Rondale Moore, Navon Mosley, Markus Bailey and Schopper; Citizenship: Aaron Banks.