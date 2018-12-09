Brohm describes 2018 season as 'a learning experience' at team banquet
Jeff Brohm was introduced perfectly by the master of ceremonies at the Purdue football banquet.
"I want to bring on a man who is finishing his second season as the head coach at Purdue and we're darn happy he'll be here for a third, Jeff Brohm," Purdue's master of ceremonies Mike Piggott said.
In a lot of ways, Purdue's football banquet Sunday afternoon split time between honoring the departing seniors but also honoring the return of Brohm as well. Brohm entertained a well-publicized head coaching offer from Louisville before declining the opportunity to stay at Purdue, a decision he made public just 10 days ago. Much like he did during the weeks of rumors and speculation he would be leaving for his alma mater, Brohm used the banquet to talk about the future of the Purdue program with him at the helm.
During his introductory speech, Brohm described the 2018 season that included a 0-3 start but also three wins against ranked opponents as "a learning experience" for future seasons.
"All the small things are the things that matter and I think we've made strides so because of that, we've had the chance to beat good football teams," Brohm said. "We didn't quite get over the hump (in all games) but we're getting closer. Each and every year, are guys are finding ways to inch our way up the ladder."
Purdue will now turn its focus to the Music City Bowl where they'll play Auburn in Nashville on Dec. 28 in the program's second straight bowl berth.
Purdue honored its 26 seniors during the banquet and the event also included seniors Antonio Blackmon, Jacob Thieneman, Isaac Zico and David Blough address the audience Blough, a senior co-captain who started the final 11 games of the season after being named the backup in fall camp, was given the honor of placing the engraved 'P' on the chain of the Old Oaken Bucket symbolizing another win over Indiana in the rivalry game.
"I think there are many people in this room today that once they leave here will impact change in much bigger ways than a football team," Blough said Sunday. "They are going to lead businesses, be great husbands and great fathers and that's what I'm most proud of being a part of these last five years."
For the second straight year, Purdue's coaches will wait to name the team's most valuable player for the 2018 campaign at the spring game. Yet, the following players were honored with awards Sunday afternoon: Red Mackey Award: Blough; Noble Kizer (academic/GPA): Joe Schopper and Jacob Thieneman; Leonard Wilson (unselfishness): Kirk Barron and D.J. Knox, Pop Doan (best performances in Indiana game): Rondale Moore, Navon Mosley, Markus Bailey and Schopper; Citizenship: Aaron Banks.
Notes from Brohm's media session following team banquet
- Brohm said he expects most, if not all, of the current 2019 verbal commits to sign their National Letter-of-Intent paperwork with Purdue this month during the early portion of the signing period. Purdue currently has 24 verbal pledges in this current recruiting class and could get several early enrollees that will allow for participation in the upcoming spring practices.
- Brohm still wouldn't confirm specific names, but indicated their might be some academic attrition on the roster for the Music City Bowl and possibly beyond. Finals week takes place on campus starting tomorrow.
- Brohm confirmed he and the Purdue coaching staff will fill out the NFL draft evaluation paperwork for junior linebacker Markus Bailey. Non-seniors have until seven days following the National Championship Game on Jan. 7 to declare for the draft. Evaluations from league personnel come back much sooner than the Jan. 7 deadline in order to give players a proper perspective on their decision.
- Brohm also confirmed tight end/special teams coach Mark Tommerdahl has been contacted by other programs for a possible spot on their coaching staff and Brohm expects a few others to investigate possible opportunities at other schools. Before arriving at Purdue this season, Tommerdahl spent the 2017 campaign at Utah State under head coach Matt Wells, who was just hired this past week as the new head coach at Texas Tech. Tommerdahl has several years of experience coaching and recruiting in Texas after stops at TCU (1998-2000) and Texas A&M (2003-07).
