While he wouldn't, and said his program won't, publicly name a starter at quarterback before next week's opener against Northwestern, Jeff Brohm dropped several hints about who Purdue could start on defense.

Not that this news should come as a major surprise to those who have followed preseason camp practices but Brohm laid out the personnel for Purdue's 11 defensive starters on his radio show Wednesday night.

Brohm suggested Wednesday night that when Purdue is in a four-down front, the defensive end will be Giovanni Reviere, the two defensive tackles will be Lorenzo Neal and Anthony Watts and the Leo (hybrid DE/LB pass rusher) will be Kai Higgins.

"We do have some inexperience (on the defensive line) but Lorenzo Neal has a ton. Anthony Watts will be the other defensive tackle and I think he can be a very productive player for us," Brohm said. "(Reviere) looks the part and even though he hasn't played much in a game for us yet, I think he'll do a good job and Kai Higgins will be the other end and was ready to play last year but we didn't get him in much because we felt good with the guys we had."

Brohm mentioned the depth on the defensive line being a major question mark early in the 2018 season.

"Without question, the first-team line needs to play hard, be productive and get a pass rush," Brohm said. "Sometimes when you aren't as experienced and maybe you aren't as dominating up front, you have to create some movement, some stunts, load the box and test them to throw the football on you."

Brohm said freshman Jeff Marks will be in the season opener early as a backup at both defensive tackle and defensive end. Brohm said senior Ray Ellis is an option at the nose defensive tackle spot to rotate in. Brohm said Robert McWilliams "is a pass rush guy who can make plays (but) is not as strong for us in the run game at this point".

No surprise that Butkus Award watch list candidate Markus Bailey will be a starting linebacker for the Boilermakers against Northwestern on Aug. 30 (8 p.m., ESPN) but he'll be joined by sophomores Cornel Jones and Derrick Barnes.



"They can be very good linebackers but they just need to get in there and gain some experience," Brohm said of Jones and Barnes.

Brohm continued Wednesday his praise of the secondary play throughout preseason camp and these practice sessions this week once classes began. Brohm says the returning tandem of Navon Mosley and Jacob Thieneman will line up again as starting safeties.

The Boilermakers’ second-year coach seemed to indicate Wednesday night that the two veteran cornerback options (Antonio Blackmon and Tim Cason) seem to have won the battle over the pair of redshirt freshmen (Dedrick Mackey and Kenneth Major), for now at least.

Brohm also mentioned sophomore Simeon Smiley and fifth-year senior Kamal Hardy as part of a six-player rotation that could see playing time at cornerback or nickel in the season opener.