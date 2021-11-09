The balls he didn’t catch.



That was what David Bell wanted to talk about as he sat down for post-game interviews last Saturday following a 40-29 victory vs. No. 5 Michigan State.

Not the 11 catches.

Not the 217 yards receiving.

Not the 73 yards after the catch.

Not the balancing act he pulled off along the sideline on one catch.

No, no, no, no. It was the drops, of which there was … one, according to Pro Football Focus.

“I'm not used to dropping passes.,” said Bell. “So, when I drop them, I get in my own head … “