Jeff Brohm won't 'predetermine' QB rotation this weekend
This week's Purdue quarterback plan may not be much of a plan at all, but rather a gut decision on its coach's part.
Prior to the Eastern Michigan game, Jeff Brohm said his intention was to give both Elijah Sindelar and David Blough first-half playing time.
He doesn't anticipate predetermining anything in advance of Saturday night's visit from Missouri.
"Even last week, if things are going well, I'm going to try to be a smart coach," Brohm said Monday at his weekly press conference. "I think we have both quarterbacks that are capable of helping us win. They can do some different things for us."
Blough started Saturday and led three drives into the red zone, though they resulted in two field goals and a turnover. Brohm had said days before the game that both quarterbacks would see playing time in the first half and with Purdue down 7-6 in the second quarter, the Boilermakers turned to Sindelar for the remainder of the contest.
Sindelar immediately went 5-of-5 for 70 yards on his opening drive, resulting in a seven-yard shovel pass to Markell Jones to give Purdue a 12-7 lead with 59 seconds remaining in the first half. The junior quarterback's passing results sputtered from then on as he managed to go just 3-of-9 for 17 yards in the second half and led Purdue (0-2) to only seven points after halftime.
Brohm said Monday had Blough immediately created momentum and points on the scoreboard, he might have stuck with the fifth-year senior, though he'd sounded in the days prior to the game as if he planned to play both before halftime. The likely plan for Purdue's quarterbacks this Saturday against Missouri (7:30 p.m., BTN) is there may not be a defined plan.
"Whoever starts the game we'll give them an opportunity to showcase what he's about and the other one will be ready," Brohm said Monday. "Whether that's the second quarter or beyond, I don't know. I try not to predetermine it exactly and I think both guys will be up and ready."
Whoever is playing quarterback will be asked to take more shots down the field in the passing game, Brohm suggested.
According to Pro Football Focus data, Purdue has only attempted seven passes beyond 20 yards, only one by Blough. Blough's average of 4.7 yards per pass attempt is the lowest among 16 quarterbacks in the Big Ten with at least 25 pass attempts this season. Last season Purdue averaged 5.15 passing attempts per game of over 20 yards and through two contests this year the Boilermakers have combined for just seven total.
Purdue will arrive at Ross-Ade Stadium Saturday with the 89th-best passing offense in the nation, ranking in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten. The three pass plays over 20 yards this season rank tied for 111th nationally among Football Bowl Subdivision schools and matches Air Force, which runs the triple option. In wet and nasty conditions last weekend, Purdue quarterbacks managed to complete a mere three passes over 10 yards in the loss to Eastern Michigan.
"We've got to figure out ways to take shots," Brohm said. "Maybe move the pocket a little bit, which we did the first game. We threw some interceptions (against Northwestern) when we moved the pocket. So a few of our things haven't worked as well. And we've got to continue to do what we do well but also make some adjustments so that we can be productive when we do throw it vertically."
