This week's Purdue quarterback plan may not be much of a plan at all, but rather a gut decision on its coach's part.

Prior to the Eastern Michigan game, Jeff Brohm said his intention was to give both Elijah Sindelar and David Blough first-half playing time.

He doesn't anticipate predetermining anything in advance of Saturday night's visit from Missouri.

"Even last week, if things are going well, I'm going to try to be a smart coach," Brohm said Monday at his weekly press conference. "I think we have both quarterbacks that are capable of helping us win. They can do some different things for us."

Blough started Saturday and led three drives into the red zone, though they resulted in two field goals and a turnover. Brohm had said days before the game that both quarterbacks would see playing time in the first half and with Purdue down 7-6 in the second quarter, the Boilermakers turned to Sindelar for the remainder of the contest.

Sindelar immediately went 5-of-5 for 70 yards on his opening drive, resulting in a seven-yard shovel pass to Markell Jones to give Purdue a 12-7 lead with 59 seconds remaining in the first half. The junior quarterback's passing results sputtered from then on as he managed to go just 3-of-9 for 17 yards in the second half and led Purdue (0-2) to only seven points after halftime.



