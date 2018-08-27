Jeff Brohm: 'It's important to get Elijah in a rhythm'
While Jeff Brohm is keeping his starting quarterback for Northwestern a secret, he did place particular importance on one of them in his weekly media conference.
When addressing a question about opening up the passing game earlier against the Wildcats on Thursday night (8 p.m., ESPN) based on Purdue's inability to run the ball at Northwestern last season, Brohm addressed the need to get Elijah Sindelar, specifically, some confidence early in the football game.
"You'd always like to do that to a certain degree," Brohm said Monday afternoon about opening up the play-calling early against Northwestern. "This team, you know what, not only were we down but we couldn't run the ball...We've got to make sure we pick and choose when we're going to run, how we're going to run and be very careful with what we do. With that said, yeah if we need to throw the football, we're going to do that. I think it's important to get Elijah in a rhythm. It's important to do what we think will do what we think will help us win the game."
In last season's 23-13 loss to Northwestern in Evanston, Sindelar played the whole contest after David Blough fractured his ankle the previous week against Illinois. Sindelar was 37 of 60 for 185 yards and a touchdown while taking every snap from center despite later revealing that he suffered a torn ACL in his knee in that game.
Blough confirmed Sunday after practice that he and Sindelar had been informed about what the team's plan was at the starting quarterback position. However, Brohm has suggested throughout the month that playing both veteran quarterbacks in the season opener and in early season games "is always an option".
"I think they are both going to be ready to play," Brohm said. "We'll make sure that whoever is in there will utilize their talents and we'll do things that they do well, but there are some subtle differences that we have to make sure that we play to their strengths and we do things they feel comfortable with. I think if both happen to play, that they can step in and do a good job for us."
