While Jeff Brohm is keeping his starting quarterback for Northwestern a secret, he did place particular importance on one of them in his weekly media conference.

When addressing a question about opening up the passing game earlier against the Wildcats on Thursday night (8 p.m., ESPN) based on Purdue's inability to run the ball at Northwestern last season, Brohm addressed the need to get Elijah Sindelar, specifically, some confidence early in the football game.

"You'd always like to do that to a certain degree," Brohm said Monday afternoon about opening up the play-calling early against Northwestern. "This team, you know what, not only were we down but we couldn't run the ball...We've got to make sure we pick and choose when we're going to run, how we're going to run and be very careful with what we do. With that said, yeah if we need to throw the football, we're going to do that. I think it's important to get Elijah in a rhythm. It's important to do what we think will do what we think will help us win the game."