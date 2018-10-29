Jeff Brohm says he didn't sleep well this past weekend as he kept envisioning Rocky Lombardi completing easy passes against cornerbacks giving multiple yards of cushion.

"It bothered me a great deal and still does bother me," Brohm said. "I don't like to give that much cushion. I want to get up in their face."

Michigan State's quarterback completed 26-of-46 passes for 318 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start Saturday. In their 23-13 win over Purdue, Michigan State only completed three pass plays over 20 yards and one was the pop pass to Jalen Nailor that went for a 48-yard touchdown. According to Pro Football Focus data, Lombardi was 0-for-9 Saturday on passes that went for at least 20 yards in the air.

"I lost a lot of sleep on it," Brohm said. "We let them control the ball for 40 minutes and we just let them nickel-and-dime them, which I don't like. I want them to throw it over our head to beat us. And if they do, we'll get the ball back. We need to get that fixed."

Brohm suggested that his starting cornerbacks Antonio Blackmon and Kenneth Major, who played all 87 of Michigan State's offensive snaps this past weekend, need to play closer to the line of scrimmage.

"We had too much cushion before the snap and we were running out of there too early and so we've got to work this week to tighten it up," Brohm said. "You can read the quarterback because sometimes they just catch it, turn and throw it. That has to get fixed. I want it fixed. I don't like to give up that many easy completions. That's a quarterback's dream come true."

Purdue (4-4, 3-2 in Big Ten) currently is last in the Big Ten and fourth-worst in the nation in pass defense. The Boilermakers are giving up 299.1 yards per game through the air, which would be the most given up in program history. The loss in East Lansing was the fourth straight game a Purdue opponent averaged six yards per attempt.

Purdue, which has the fourth best rushing defense in the Big Ten, has typically played more aggressively near the line-of-scrimmage in the past month with its front seven. Brohm acknowledged this kind of aggressiveness can sometimes lead to big plays in the passing game. However, the Boilermakers head coach suggested Monday he'd rather see an offense beat his team attempting deep balls than systematically completing check-down passes and short routes in the flat.

"If (the opponent) is going to create yardage in the pass game, I want it to be over our head and not all the easy stuff underneath," Brohm said.

The Boilermakers will host Iowa (6-2, 3-2) this weekend for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN2 as the Hawkeyes will have Nathan Stanley, one of the Big Ten's dangerous quarterbacks, behind center. Stanley is currently averaging 220.5 yards per game through the air and has 16 touchdowns this season.