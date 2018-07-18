Brohm on bringing Blough and Sindelar to media day: 'The fair thing to do'
By bringing two quarterbacks to Big Ten media days next week, Jeff Brohm realizes very well he's not doing the conventional thing.
The Purdue second-year head coach has instead decided to do what he described Wednesday afternoon on The Dan Dakich Show as "actually the fair thing to do".
Make no mistake about it. This decision, like practically every other call made surrounding the Purdue football program since his hiring on Dec. 5, 2016, was Brohm's to make.
"I had to assess the situation and I actually think it is the fair thing to do," Brohm explained while on the Indianapolis-based ESPN show.
Blough and Sindelar will be joined by linebacker Markus Bailey and the Boilermakers’ second-year coach when they arrive for the first day of the preseason conference media event on July 23 in Chicago.
After watching both senior David Blough and junior Elijah Sindelar win games as the starting quarterback before suffering injuries during Brohm's first season with the Boilermakers, Purdue is acknowledging a quarterback competition will ensue when preseason camp begins in West Lafayette in early August.
"We think we have two guys that have proven they can play for us and both have had their moments, their ups and downs, but they've both helped us win in the end," Brohm said.
As it was brought up by Dakich during the radio interview, defending national champion Alabama has a decision to make at quarterback between Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa but Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban declined to bring either player for their time allotment during Southeastern Conference media days in Atlanta Wednesday afternoon.
Brohm acknowledged Wednesday during his 15-minute radio spot that he'd like to designate a starting quarterback for Purdue's season-opening game on Aug. 30 as the Boilermakers host Northwestern at 8 p.m. on ESPN but is open to beginning the 2018 season with a plan to play both players in early season games.
"I don't promote a two-quarterback system but I like to adjust to what we have," Brohm said. "I think we have two guys that are very close in talent and what they can do for the team. I think it's a good problem. It's one we have to solve but I'd rather have this situation than none."
