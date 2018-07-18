Jeff Brohm detailed Wednesday on The Dan Dakich Show why he decided to bring both quarterbacks David Blough and Elijah Sindelar to Big Ten media day next week. Tom Campbell

By bringing two quarterbacks to Big Ten media days next week, Jeff Brohm realizes very well he's not doing the conventional thing. The Purdue second-year head coach has instead decided to do what he described Wednesday afternoon on The Dan Dakich Show as "actually the fair thing to do".

Junior quarterback Elijah Sindelar (2) will be compete for the starting job in preseason camp next month. AP

Make no mistake about it. This decision, like practically every other call made surrounding the Purdue football program since his hiring on Dec. 5, 2016, was Brohm's to make. "I had to assess the situation and I actually think it is the fair thing to do," Brohm explained while on the Indianapolis-based ESPN show. Blough and Sindelar will be joined by linebacker Markus Bailey and the Boilermakers’ second-year coach when they arrive for the first day of the preseason conference media event on July 23 in Chicago. After watching both senior David Blough and junior Elijah Sindelar win games as the starting quarterback before suffering injuries during Brohm's first season with the Boilermakers, Purdue is acknowledging a quarterback competition will ensue when preseason camp begins in West Lafayette in early August. "We think we have two guys that have proven they can play for us and both have had their moments, their ups and downs, but they've both helped us win in the end," Brohm said.

Purdue quarterback David Blough will compete for the starting quarterback job in preseason camp next month after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in the middle of the 2017 campaign. Purdue