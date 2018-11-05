The staff changes announced by Minnesota Sunday evening will affect Purdue's preparation for the Gophers.

Purdue second-year head coach Jeff Brohm assumes some changes will be evident Saturday after Minnesota announced the firing of defensive coordinator Robb Smith and the appointment of defensive line coach Joe Rossi. However, Brohm isn't anticipating wholesale changes to a Minnesota defense that is 11th in the Big Ten in total defense and scoring defense.

"Without question, the unknown and the uncertainty is a little bit of a factor and you have to understand that," Brohm said Monday in his weekly media conference. "They could do some things they've never done before. They could change a little or change a lot."

Brohm said this week's preparation for Minnesota (4-5, 1-5) could be more about makingsmall corrections from its mistakes following a 38-36 win last weekend over Iowa.

"You've got to make sure you have answers to things that could pop up," Brohm said. "I wouldn't think they'll change (their scheme) drastically but there is going to be change. That's why the move was made. Whether they'll be more aggressive or keep it in front of them and bend but don't break, blitz more or change everything. I would not expect (Minnesota to change everything) but fortunately we prepare against our defense and they run everything you can think of."

Purdue (5-4, 4-2 in Big Ten) has been through this type of preparation before in the Brohm Era as Missouri fired its defensive coordinator in the week leading up to hosting the Boilermakers last season. Brohm joked Monday that "fortunately that worked out well for us" after Purdue dominated Missouri 35-3 in Columbia.

Purdue will look to get bowl-eligible in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2012 and win its third Big Ten road game in a season for the first time in 12 seasons with a 3:30 kickoff Saturday at Minnesota.