In a utopian world Jeff Brohm would've thought his Purdue program would be beyond speeches and dedicating time to addressing foolish personal foul penalties.

At 0-2 following an 'embarrassing' loss to Eastern Michigan last weekend, these are not best chance scenario times at Purdue or for Brohm. The Boilermakers second-year head coach stated Monday morning in his weekly media conference that immediate "consequences" would take place if Purdue's habit of obtaining personal foul penalties continues.

"I would've hoped we would've been beyond that. I'm not going to lie," Brohm said. "Obviously we're not so that's my fault."

One change Brohm suggested in his weekly media conference was starting with his team's matchup Saturday night against Missouri (7:30 p.m., BTN), if a player is flagged for a personal foul penalty than the coaching staff will bench the player in violation.

"If guys are getting 15-yard penalties they're out the game," Brohm said. "If we see something close to that, that's not a penalty, they're coming out of the game. We have to do it in practice, address it in practice and make sure that they're training themselves every day to understand you can't be silly, I guess is a nice way of putting it, and do things that cost your team when it has nothing beneficial for anybody."

Purdue committed two critical personal foul penalties in the fourth quarter costing the Boilermakers opportunities at securing a victory in a 20-19 loss to Eastern Michigan last week. The penalties were similar to the personal foul that essentially ended the loss to Northwestern the previous week.

D.J. Knox was called for a unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the referees interpretation that his slide in the end zone was part of a celebration following a 45-yard touchdown run to give the Boilermakers a 18-17 lead with six minutes and 41 seconds left in the game. The penalty moved the conversion attempt back 15 yards and Brohm elected to simply attempt a kick instead of an originally planned two-point play.

On Eastern Michigan's final drive, Cornel Jones was flagged for a personal foul following a sack where he appeared to physically shove or roll over Eastern Michigan quarterback Tyler Wiegers in the amidst of his celebration with Purdue teammates.

Jones' sack would've caused a fourth-and-long situation on EMU's side of the field but the penalty resulted in the Eagles getting a new set of downs and being just approximately 20 yards away from being able to attempt a game-winning field goal.

"The lack of discipline part is on me and we'll work hard and I will work hard this week to get that fixed and make sure that we're not beating ourselves and doing just dumb things," Brohm said.

Brohm said Monday the Jones penalty and Lorenzo Neal's personal foul guaranteeing Northwestern's victory were an indication of a Purdue team that "still has a lot of growing up to do" and a message to the head coach of poor leadership action on his football team. Through two games this season, Purdue is 120th nationally and 13th in the Big Ten Conference in penalty yardage making it easy to identify as a major reason to the deflating 0-2 start to the 2018 campaign.

"It has cost us points. And when you're not a dominant football team you can't cost yourself points. You can't beat yourselves," Brohm said. "And that's the things we didn't do at the end of last year that gave us a chance to win that we're going to have to do. And we're going to work hard to get better at that.

After two weeks of watching 15-yard penalties cost his team a chance at victories, Brohm said Monday he has seen enough.

"That's going to change," Brohm said. "For us, we're going to make sure from here on out that everyone is held accountable for every step they make, 24 hours a day, on the practice field. What they think is something small is costing us."