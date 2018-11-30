"Believe me, it was not a comfortable 48 hours," Brohm said in the interview. "There were things said that probably didn’t need to be said. There were some temper flareups and some people giving their opinion. You never want to do anything that is going to hurt anybody. Unfortunately, being put in this situation, which was a great situation to be put in, I knew in the end it was going to hurt somebody.

ESPN 680: Why did you want to come on with us on today?

BROHM: “Well, trust me. I get the whole process. I knew in the end I probably wasn’t going to please everyone. It just wasn’t possible. I was locked behind closed doors trying to talk everything and figure out what the best answer is and there wasn’t going to be a simple yes or no because there was going to be a likelihood that my name would be slightly tarnished in reputation either way I picked. I’m from Louisville, went to school there, played there and have a lot of great history there so I love living there. I have a house there. My brother Greg has a house there. My brother Brian has a house there. And that was all before this all came about. I love calling Louisville home and love everything about it including the people, the relationships we’ve had and it’s a big part of our being so I get it. I do think though with Vince Tyra, Ms. Neeley the president, the University of Louisville is in great shape and as an alumnus of Louisville before all this came about, I was happy when the new leadership came in there and decided to do the best job they could to get things turned around and I think they’re doing a great job. I’m very happy to watch it from afar. I know Coach Mack has come in and done a great job and shoot, my whole family watched the whole Michigan State game and cheered them on. We watch as many basketball games as we can so I understand it’s a one of those things where you got to make a decision and go with your gut and that’s what I did but I know it affected quite a few people.”

ESPN 680: Take me through the 48-hour period and you’re weighing the two jobs back and forth.

BROHM: “We’re locked behind closed doors. We’re just trying to talk everything through and make sure we make the right decision. And believe me, it was not a comfortable 48 hours. There were things said that probably didn’t need to be said. There were some temper flareups and some people giving their opinion. You never want to do anything that is going to hurt anybody. Unfortunately, being put in this situation, which was a great situation to be put in, I knew in the end it was going to hurt somebody. You just try to think everything through. You try to go over every scenario, analyze things and put yourself in as many different situations as possible. It was rough. It was extremely rough and even when I made the decision, it wasn’t a fun decision to make. It was way more powerful that I could imagine but because what you think is a simple decision affects numerous things around you and numerous opinions whether it’s right or wrong. It was a lot of discussion going around. You’re talking everything through and you’re putting yourself in different situations. For example, could I see myself being the head coach at the University of Louisville? Sure I could. That’s why it was so tempting. That’s why I love the place. I played there. Every experience I’ve had there has been positive. Could I see myself getting along with the people there? Heck yeah, I could. I think it could’ve been something great. That was something where you have to put yourself in those shoes. At the same time, you have to look at where you’re at. Two years ago, I took on a challenge and opportunity at Purdue and to be quite honest, in those two years, it has exceeded my expectations. The people there have treated me great and we’ve developed great relationships and we’ve been able to experience some great things there together. They’ve been with me throughout the way and they’re great people as well. I took on the job of being a head coach there and you develop a relationship with players and leaders of the community and fortunately, those relationships mean something too. They haven’t done anything negative one bit to this point. It’s been nothing but great. So the question you have to ask yourself is, can you turn your back on these people just to do what is strictly best for you and not maybe the right thing to do. That’s what I had to figure out. Do I want to do what is strictly best for me in the end? Or do I want to do what is the right thing and do right by all? I just think it’s hard for me to look in the mirror and say I was doing the right thing by leaving something that has treated me very good and we’ve had some success along the way and a lot of meaningful thing happen to us. I do think a future exists there and there are still areas to improve there and we still have to finish it. So that was the hard part. I just felt like in my gut and in my heart that I wasn’t going to turn my back on them.”

ESPN 680: Were both offers competitive from a financial standpoint?

BROHM: “Yes. That wasn’t a factor. I think Vince and the university there did a great job and they’re going to have great success. No it was just not a factor. It was just trying to figure out what to do.”

ESPN 680: Do you think it will be awkward coming back to Louisville?

BROHM: “That’s something that trust me, it was discussed. I get it. There may be some people that are upset. I do think that in the end you can’t make a decision based strictly on what others are going to think of you. While that does matter and you want people to think well of you, I’ve always tried to do the right thing. Coaching is a different profession. You look at it where you develop relationships along the way. You tell people something and you never go back on your word. I know it’s never going to be perfect. I’ve got guys on my team who I’ve recruited and developed relationships with. For example, I got a guy like Rondale Moore, okay, up for the Heisman in his first year and achieved things that I don’t even think he could do. When I recruited him, and I was around him and his family and uncle, trust me every time I’m there, they asked me ‘Coach, I only want to come there if you’re going to be there. Are you going to be there?’ And I had to answer that question and be honest with it. Without question, he would say ‘Coach, you’re not going to go to Louisville are you?’ and at the time, no. I had to answer the question as honest as I could and I said no. He wasn’t the only one. There were other guys who asked those questions. You have to answer them honestly. To think that it is easy to go back on your word and just go ahead and pick up and leave after you told people what you thought of the program and what you were going to go for them, how you could help them achieve all their goals and then pick up and do what’s best for you is something that I don’t think is right. It’s hard to look in the mirror and say that was the right thing to do just because it was best for me. That’s one of many situations you have. So it was the people you’re around. To me, when you tell people a certain thing and you try to be as honest as you can and then when a great opportunity comes about that is great for you personally, it’s going to affect a lot of people around you and that’s players, coaching staff, people around you. You want to do the right thing. I was going to do the right thing.”

ESPN 680: Why was that different than when you left WKU? Did you have similar thoughts when you left there for Purdue having to tell players you would be there for a while?

BROHM: “Well, trust me, when I left WKU, it was after three years and I didn’t want to leave then. I didn’t. I grew close to my players. Even after the championship game when I thought about taking the (Purdue) job, I didn’t want to take it. And then, as people talked to me, just like before we talked things through. You know what (I thought) we had been there three years and we had won two championships in a row and I felt like we had the program at a high level. I don’t know a whole lot more we could have done (at WKU).

"And you know what, that was the main thing that bothered me. There were a few people (at WKU) that were not happy when I left. And you know what, unfortunately things didn’t work out for them the past two years probably they way they (WKU) wanted. So that does make me not feel great, but I know that is part of the business and it is what it is.

"But it was a step up (for me and my staff) in football. There were numerous things that went into it (the Purdue decision) that I felt that things were in good shape (at WKU) and I probably should take this step (to Purdue).

"Now, I am in the Big Ten, a great conference where we play greatest teams every week, we had the second toughest schedule in the country (in 2018), we are at a high level of football and I have been there (just) two years. We have a lot of progress to make (at Purdue) and there are a lot of relationships that you develop.

"I had to deal with a tweet that came out (from Dan Dakich on Nov. 14) with two games left and I had to answer questions from my team. I had to talk about the situation (with my team). You have to be honest, you have to explain to them what is going on. But you (also) have to get them to play for you, because football is a game of emotion and passion and if people think you are half way in, they are not going to play for you. So I had to get my team to think I was all in, that I am in it to win it. Winning in college football is hard enough in itself, but you have to have that all-in mentality.

"Even with that, we had just gone 6-6, but we found a way two years in a row to get to a bowl game. There are a lot of things said to people, and it is hard to go back on your word to a certain degree. I know that sometimes that stuff happens.”

ESPN 680: It sounds like you have a special connection with Rondale Moore, was there a connection with him that was one of the tougher factors in this (decision)?



BROHM: “He is from Louisville and from my high school, so I don’t want do wrong by him. But there were other players too, but that (with Moore) is just one of the stories. It is one of the relationships. I have a quarterback from Kentucky (Elijah Sindelar) that played on a torn ACL the last three games last year to help us go to and win a bowl game. And he is going to probably have two years to play, and he talked to me about certain things. There have been a lot of things that have happened in the last two years that have been emotionally very powerful things. We won six of our last nine games this past year and beat three ranked teams. We had an unbelievable Ohio State game that meant a lot to our community and a lot of people at Purdue. Our fans rushed the field twice this year. They rushed the field once last year after the IU game. I have people sending me e-mails and texts and letters telling me how much this has meant to them – the resurrecting the program and getting it back.

"I have special relationships with the people of the University all the way up to the president. He called me after the Ohio State game to tell me it was one of the most profound moments that he has been a part of. He has heard from people from all across he the country in a manner he has never heard before in all of his life in all his work and all his dealings. He was expressing (to me) how powerful that was. There are a lot of things that have happened that when you leave a place (Purdue) when they haven’t done anything wrong to you, one bit, I just don’t think that is right.

"That was the swaying factor was the amount of people and the (level of) the relationships you develop. It is easy to say when you are not there that you can take off and leave, but we have accomplished some things and probably more, much more, to accomplish.

:There are a lot of people who say make sure you take care of your family. Well, when I asked (family) what about Louisville, they say “we love Louisville.” When I ask them about Purdue, they say “we love Purdue.” They love both. We have had a home in both spots and we love both of them. They (family) said to me 'you make the call, I am not making this that decision.' I get that. It is tough.

"You talk to recruits, and I think we have a great recruiting class, and they are asking me questions about this for the last three weeks. Really the question is 'hey coach, are you going?' And then the comment is (from recruits) is 'he coach if you are going (to Louisville) I am going with you'. So now you have a bunch of recruits that if you take this (the Louisville) job, you are not going to look good. I have multiple guys on this team that asked not whether I was going to Louisville or not, but 'hey coach, if you go, I want to go with you.' And these are prominent guys and you know what? That is not a good look. That would have happened whether I could control that or not. So, a lot of factors, factored in. I thought the best I thing was to honor word to Purdue and the fact that let’s try to fulfill our goals here and see how this goes.”