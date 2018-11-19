Jeff Brohm's getting tired of hearing a specific set of six words: The following play is under review.

In his weekly media conference, Brohm addressed the reversal of Isaac Zico's eight-yard reception Saturday with just two minutes remaining which had it not been overturned would have given Purdue a fourth-and-2 play from the Wisconsin 32-yard-line. However, replay officials reviewed it trying to determine whether Zico had maintained possession. Replay officials eventually overturned the call and the incompletion forced Purdue to punt from the 40-yard-line dashing Purdue's chances to win the game in regulation.

Brohm has been previously critical of replay officials, especially dating back to the reversal of a possible game-winning touchdown by Jared Sparks against Missouri in Week 3.

"if you're asking my opinion, that's a catch. If you look at the TV copy, it happens right on their sideline," Brohm said Monday. "Not one coach or one player debates that the ball wasn't caught, standing right there in front of it. The referee doesn't debate it one bit, as well."

Brohm said Monday he first assumed the replay officials were wanting to double check the spot of the football for the fourth-down play. The Boilermakers coach said Monday had the play not been overturned his offense would've run a play from a instead of attempting a 48 to 49-yard field goal for Spencer Evans.

"So what I thought was a review to question the spot by them, or review upstairs to question a spot, turned into an incomplete pass, which caught me totally off-guard," Brohm said. "So no, after reviewing the video, if you're asking my opinion, I don't get that whatsoever, and it's very disappointing to be quite honest."