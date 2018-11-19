Brohm on replay overturn of Zico's catch: 'I don't get that whatsoever'
Jeff Brohm's getting tired of hearing a specific set of six words: The following play is under review.
In his weekly media conference, Brohm addressed the reversal of Isaac Zico's eight-yard reception Saturday with just two minutes remaining which had it not been overturned would have given Purdue a fourth-and-2 play from the Wisconsin 32-yard-line. However, replay officials reviewed it trying to determine whether Zico had maintained possession. Replay officials eventually overturned the call and the incompletion forced Purdue to punt from the 40-yard-line dashing Purdue's chances to win the game in regulation.
Brohm has been previously critical of replay officials, especially dating back to the reversal of a possible game-winning touchdown by Jared Sparks against Missouri in Week 3.
"if you're asking my opinion, that's a catch. If you look at the TV copy, it happens right on their sideline," Brohm said Monday. "Not one coach or one player debates that the ball wasn't caught, standing right there in front of it. The referee doesn't debate it one bit, as well."
Brohm said Monday he first assumed the replay officials were wanting to double check the spot of the football for the fourth-down play. The Boilermakers coach said Monday had the play not been overturned his offense would've run a play from a instead of attempting a 48 to 49-yard field goal for Spencer Evans.
"So what I thought was a review to question the spot by them, or review upstairs to question a spot, turned into an incomplete pass, which caught me totally off-guard," Brohm said. "So no, after reviewing the video, if you're asking my opinion, I don't get that whatsoever, and it's very disappointing to be quite honest."
Other notes/tidbits from Brohm's media conference
- Brohm said both linebacker Cornel Jones and defensive tackle Keiwan Jones should be available this weekend at Indiana after leaving Saturday's game with various injuries.
- Brohm didn't hide his displeasure with the offensive line play Saturday in the loss to Wisconsin. The Purdue coach stated it was "by design" that Purdue's passing game required the football to be released quickly by quarterback David Blough.
"Even when we've gotten out quick, we didn't block as well as we should have; but didn't matter, the ball is coming out quick by design," Brohm said. "Sometimes our offensive line is doing a good job (and) a couple of times they touched no one, but we got the ball out (quickly in the passing game."
- Brohm detailed the traditional family Thanksgiving football games when he was growing up. One of which, Brohm's father, Oscar, suffered an injury that required an emergency room trip.
"Really, the last true (full tackle) game, unfortunately, my dad went out with some punctured lungs and had to go to the hospital. I don't think dad or my uncle talked for a couple of months, maybe even a half-year, but they eventually got over it. It calmed down a little bit from there," Brohm said. "There used to be some very competitive football games, but it hasn't happened in a while.
"It was always played before you ate the Thanksgiving lunch, and you know, awards were given out, trophies were presented, and it was always a good time. We've got all the videos of all the games."
