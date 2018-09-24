Purdue's head coach may not have to toss chairs or give a passionate pre-game speech after what Scott Frost said after Nebraska lost 56-10 at Michigan last weekend.

Jeff Brohm said Monday in his weekly media conference that Frost's comments following the winless Cornhuskers' embarrassing loss Saturday at Michigan Stadium were certainly "heard," comments calling Purdue as "a game that we can win."

Brohm seemed to indicate he would be sharing those comments with his team as motivation this week in practice. But the second-year Boilermaker coach also sympathized with his Big Ten coaching counterpart making comments after a blowout loss that dropped Nebraska's record to 0-3.

"I think that obviously he was talking after a loss that he didn't like very much, so I get it," Brohm said. "But no, I think everything that's said is heard, and our team needs to respond and understand that we've got to show up ready to play and this team will be licking their chops trying to get us."

Frost attempted after the 46-point loss to calm a fanbase that has seen the Cornhuskers (0-3, 0-1 in Big Ten) lose seven straight games since last season, with opponents scoring 31, 54, 56, 56, 33, 24 and 56 points, respectively, during that streak. A loss at home to Purdue (1-3, 0-1) this Saturday would give Nebraska an eight-game losing streak and seven-game home losing streak, both unprecedented in the program’s 129 seasons.

"We've got to find a way to get better. We're not ready to beat a team like (Michigan) yet, but the key word is yet. Because I know where it's going," Frost said Saturday. "Certainly it isn't happening as quickly as I would like, but I'm kind of excited because it's not going to get worse than this. It's only up from here."

Brohm's program started its 2018 season 0-3 before knocking off Boston College 30-13 last weekend, Purdue's first win over a ranked team since 2011, and is currently favored to win in its third-ever trip to Lincoln this weekend.

"I have a great deal of respect for him," Brohm said. "He's done a good job where he's at, and he's taken over his alma mater, which I know he has a lot of pride in and wants to restore the history and tradition there. Like all of us, when you take over somewhere, it's not easy right off the bat. I mean, normally, if you're taking over somewhere, if that coach had not moved on to a better job, you're taking over because that person (previously) couldn't get it done. So to think anyone could just come in and win right off the bat and be consistent, that's more difficult to do than people think, and I know that."